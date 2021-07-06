Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stryker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $176.07 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

