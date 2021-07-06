Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $966,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

