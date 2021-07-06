Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 417 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

