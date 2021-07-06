Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $381,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

