Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,736,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

