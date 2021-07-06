Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of CDK Global worth $433,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CDK opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

