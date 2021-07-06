Capital International Investors Purchases 151,877 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $272,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

SAP stock opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.