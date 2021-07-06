Capital International Investors Sells 122,437 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,956,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,437 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $289,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

