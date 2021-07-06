Capital International Investors Sells 371,136 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,969,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371,136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $490,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 378,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

