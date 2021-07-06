Capital International Investors Sells 371,136 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371,136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $490,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

