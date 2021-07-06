Capital International Investors Takes $336.47 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,561,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:BAM opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.