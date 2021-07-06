Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells $50,725.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James S. Jr. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

