Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Stake Cut by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

