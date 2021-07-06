Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.22

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.22 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 61.60 ($0.80). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 897,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £221.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.18.

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 16,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

