Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

