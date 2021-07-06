Castleark Management LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.