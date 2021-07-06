Castleark Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

