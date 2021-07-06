Castleark Management LLC Makes New $8.57 Million Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of 8X8 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

