Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,855 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $3,886,456. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPRX opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,951.32 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

