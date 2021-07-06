Castweet Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,702.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Castweet has a total market cap of $191,706.34 and $18,702.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00607913 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00168388 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

