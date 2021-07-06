Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,109. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

