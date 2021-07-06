Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.