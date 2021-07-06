Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,582. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.