Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

