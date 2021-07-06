Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.