Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

