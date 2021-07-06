Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.