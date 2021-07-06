ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,062,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,932. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $979.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.