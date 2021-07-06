Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

