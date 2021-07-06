Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Chewy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,027.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

