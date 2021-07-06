Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Chimpion has a market cap of $79.79 million and $554,699.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00007426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00056741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00989034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.17 or 0.08826839 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

