Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) received a C$5.75 target price from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.88. 530,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,900. The company has a market cap of C$789.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

