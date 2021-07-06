Chronologic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $169,717.80 and approximately $30.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,739 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

