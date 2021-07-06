CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,596 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $28,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

