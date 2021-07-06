CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

