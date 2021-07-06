CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.