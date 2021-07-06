CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $1.54 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

