CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $854.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.