CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

