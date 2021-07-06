CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 167 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.