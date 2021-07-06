Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,573. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

