Citigroup Inc. Acquires 102,829 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 209.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Root worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

