Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 965.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.