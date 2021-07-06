Citigroup Inc. Purchases 334,386 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,960 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $41,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

