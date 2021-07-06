Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,371 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.