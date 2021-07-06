Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,113 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of The RealReal worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REAL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

