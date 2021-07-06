Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,366 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

