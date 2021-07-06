Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after buying an additional 112,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE SSD opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.