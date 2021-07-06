Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $115.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,626.18. 241,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,330.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

