Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.17. 46,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,720. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

