Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $16.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

